Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after buying an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,416,000 after buying an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

