Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

