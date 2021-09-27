Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $26.84 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 800.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 156,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $142.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 339.40 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.