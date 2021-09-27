Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,327 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $31,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $156.46 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.