MixMarvel Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00122843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043537 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

