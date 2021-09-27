Mizuho Lowers TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $42.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

