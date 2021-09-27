Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 52,960 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,586,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

