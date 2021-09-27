Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Molina Healthcare worth $89,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.49 and a 12 month high of $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

