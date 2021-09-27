Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 14th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.