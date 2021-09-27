Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 14th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Mondelez International has increased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.
In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
