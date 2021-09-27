Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 21,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ET stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 375,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,794,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

