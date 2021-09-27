Monetary Management Group Inc. Invests $714,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.99. 8,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.58 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

