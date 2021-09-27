Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.87. 145,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average is $158.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

