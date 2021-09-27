Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.15. 40,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

