Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,687. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.