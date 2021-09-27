Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €297.00 ($349.41) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.