Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 7.4%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares were up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 9,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,099,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.