Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 235 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

LYB stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

