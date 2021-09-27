Mutual Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

