Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

