Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 49.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Anthem by 9.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 195,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Anthem by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $381.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.20 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.