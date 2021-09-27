Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in NIO by 807.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $35.38 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.