National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 840.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

NYSE BGR opened at $9.30 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

