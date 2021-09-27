National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 364.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,324.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 445,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 260.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 645,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 466,792 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

