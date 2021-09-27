National Asset Management Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $12.64 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

