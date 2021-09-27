National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000.

Shares of FCPI stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.