National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,323 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 65.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

