National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $208.34 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $209.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.49.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

