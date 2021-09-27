National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on November 5th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 118.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Health Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

