NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after buying an additional 533,916 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 10.4% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 221,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after buying an additional 136,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.