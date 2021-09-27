Needham & Company LLC Increases InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $206.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $176.48 on Monday. InMode has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode’s stock is set to split on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 63.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth about $29,846,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

