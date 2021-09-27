Needham & Company LLC Raises Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $78.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $125,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

