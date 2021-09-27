Neo Price Hits $38.08 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Neo has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $38.08 or 0.00088826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $256.58 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00100666 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.