Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $533.07 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00101118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.84 or 0.99783586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.55 or 0.06960671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.47 or 0.00748067 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 544,059,587 coins and its circulating supply is 544,059,004 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

