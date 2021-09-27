Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.84

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $126.99 million and $7.06 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.68 or 1.00052589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.35 or 0.06904163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00748765 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

