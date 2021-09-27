NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $261,873.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101957 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,147,417,878 coins and its circulating supply is 2,107,185,769 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.