NFI Group Inc. (NFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down C$0.65 on Monday, hitting C$23.92. 60,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -179.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

