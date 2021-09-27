Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

