Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.70% of Alliance Data Systems worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,365,000. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,873,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADS opened at $102.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $128.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

