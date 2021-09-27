Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.55% of Ally Financial worth $98,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,555,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

