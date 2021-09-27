Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $117,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

