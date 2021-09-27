Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.90 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

