Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 19,278 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,278 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of KLA worth $56,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $369.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.79 and a 200-day moving average of $324.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $181.58 and a 52-week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

