Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 53,689 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,059,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,689 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Cars.com worth $72,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 39,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.10 million, a P/E ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARS. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.