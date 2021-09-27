Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250,887 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,465,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after buying an additional 2,163,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.18 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

