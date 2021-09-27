Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson stock opened at $243.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.66 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

