Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 168.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after buying an additional 180,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

