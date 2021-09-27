NOV (NYSE:NOV) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NOV opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NOV by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

