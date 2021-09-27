Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVMI traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.