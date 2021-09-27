Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Sells $6,312,636.90 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $248.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novavax by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Novavax by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

