Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.74). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,736. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

